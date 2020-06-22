2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED and SPACIOUS Townhome READY to Move In, in the GATED COMMUNITY at WINDSOR PALMS. ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM DISNEY WORLD, SEA WORLD, UNIVERSAL STUDIOUS, and ALL Major Highways. FURNISHED W/PRIVATE POOL, this BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/3 BATH Townhouse is the perfect place for you. Your family and guests can cool off in a private in-ground pool within the screened in lanai, the Open Living Room flows into the kitchen featuring GRANITE Counter tops with a CUSTOM Back splash. A 1st Floor Suite and Two bedrooms upstairs offers flexible sleeping options for families and large parties. This Gorgeous Townhome offers great amenities; such as, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Theater, and a Bar. A 24-Hour Guard Gate grants peace of mind and a Clubhouse that offers countless amenities for you to enjoy!! Property is really closed to shopping and stores for your convenience. Great schools including Celebration High School!!