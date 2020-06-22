All apartments in Four Corners
2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE

2413 Silver Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Silver Palm Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED and SPACIOUS Townhome READY to Move In, in the GATED COMMUNITY at WINDSOR PALMS. ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM DISNEY WORLD, SEA WORLD, UNIVERSAL STUDIOUS, and ALL Major Highways. FURNISHED W/PRIVATE POOL, this BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/3 BATH Townhouse is the perfect place for you. Your family and guests can cool off in a private in-ground pool within the screened in lanai, the Open Living Room flows into the kitchen featuring GRANITE Counter tops with a CUSTOM Back splash. A 1st Floor Suite and Two bedrooms upstairs offers flexible sleeping options for families and large parties. This Gorgeous Townhome offers great amenities; such as, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Theater, and a Bar. A 24-Hour Guard Gate grants peace of mind and a Clubhouse that offers countless amenities for you to enjoy!! Property is really closed to shopping and stores for your convenience. Great schools including Celebration High School!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have any available units?
2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
