2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in Windsor Palms. This Town Home has a conservation view with no REAR NEIGHBORS, is turn key with bookings in place, and is beautifully decorated, fully furnished with a beautiful upgraded furniture package!!! Windsor Palms is a meticulously maintained 24 hour guard gated community located 5 minutes from Disney and minutes to shopping, restaurants, golf, outlet stores, airport, Sea World, Universal and all other theme parks in the area. Windsor Palms amenities include: Club house, heated pool and hot tub, kid pool, kid splash area, on site store, poolside bar, fitness center, game room, movie theater, tennis courts, basketball, volley ball, business center, BBQ and picnic area, playground and much more. This Town Home is a must see!