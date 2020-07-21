All apartments in Four Corners
Four Corners, FL
2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE

2386 Silver Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2386 Silver Palm Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in Windsor Palms. This Town Home has a conservation view with no REAR NEIGHBORS, is turn key with bookings in place, and is beautifully decorated, fully furnished with a beautiful upgraded furniture package!!! Windsor Palms is a meticulously maintained 24 hour guard gated community located 5 minutes from Disney and minutes to shopping, restaurants, golf, outlet stores, airport, Sea World, Universal and all other theme parks in the area. Windsor Palms amenities include: Club house, heated pool and hot tub, kid pool, kid splash area, on site store, poolside bar, fitness center, game room, movie theater, tennis courts, basketball, volley ball, business center, BBQ and picnic area, playground and much more. This Town Home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have any available units?
2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
