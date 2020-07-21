2386 SILVER PALM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym game room playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in Windsor Palms. This Town Home has a conservation view with no REAR NEIGHBORS, is turn key with bookings in place, and is beautifully decorated, fully furnished with a beautiful upgraded furniture package!!! Windsor Palms is a meticulously maintained 24 hour guard gated community located 5 minutes from Disney and minutes to shopping, restaurants, golf, outlet stores, airport, Sea World, Universal and all other theme parks in the area. Windsor Palms amenities include: Club house, heated pool and hot tub, kid pool, kid splash area, on site store, poolside bar, fitness center, game room, movie theater, tennis courts, basketball, volley ball, business center, BBQ and picnic area, playground and much more. This Town Home is a must see!