229 Aberdeen St

Amenities
This Beautiful 4/3.5 Is located in the desirable area of Championsgate. This is a BRAND NEW home, never lived in. It has a separate dining room and family room with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances and has granite countertops. Home also has a 2 car garage and a washer/dryer!
*1 small pet ok
** Additional HOA application required**
Nearby schools include Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, Four Corners Charter School and Westside K 8 School.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.