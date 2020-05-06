229 Aberdeen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Beautiful 4/3.5 Is located in the desirable area of Championsgate. This is a BRAND NEW home, never lived in. It has a separate dining room and family room with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances and has granite countertops. Home also has a 2 car garage and a washer/dryer!



*1 small pet ok



** Additional HOA application required**



Nearby schools include Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, Four Corners Charter School and Westside K 8 School.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



