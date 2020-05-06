All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 229 Aberdeen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
229 Aberdeen St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

229 Aberdeen St

229 Aberdeen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

229 Aberdeen St, Four Corners, FL 33896
Loma Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Beautiful 4/3.5 Is located in the desirable area of Championsgate. This is a BRAND NEW home, never lived in. It has a separate dining room and family room with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances and has granite countertops. Home also has a 2 car garage and a washer/dryer!

*1 small pet ok

** Additional HOA application required**

Nearby schools include Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, Four Corners Charter School and Westside K 8 School.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ceirHZPHZg&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Aberdeen St have any available units?
229 Aberdeen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 229 Aberdeen St have?
Some of 229 Aberdeen St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Aberdeen St currently offering any rent specials?
229 Aberdeen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Aberdeen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Aberdeen St is pet friendly.
Does 229 Aberdeen St offer parking?
Yes, 229 Aberdeen St does offer parking.
Does 229 Aberdeen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Aberdeen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Aberdeen St have a pool?
No, 229 Aberdeen St does not have a pool.
Does 229 Aberdeen St have accessible units?
No, 229 Aberdeen St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Aberdeen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Aberdeen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Aberdeen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Aberdeen St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College