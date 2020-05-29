All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:44 AM

2227 Star Trl

2227 Star Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Star Trail, Four Corners, FL 34714
Greater Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4/2 home with huge fully fenced in back yard. Nice fixtures, blinds, Marble floors. All kitchen appliances convey. New dishwasher, New hot water tank. This is a perfect home for a growing family! Community boasts a large pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground. Convenient to attractions, grocery and shopping! Home is currently tenant occupied so new photos will be taken once tenant vacates.playground. Convenient to attractions, grocery and shopping! New photos will be taken soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Star Trl have any available units?
2227 Star Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2227 Star Trl have?
Some of 2227 Star Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Star Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Star Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Star Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Star Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2227 Star Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Star Trl offers parking.
Does 2227 Star Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Star Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Star Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2227 Star Trl has a pool.
Does 2227 Star Trl have accessible units?
No, 2227 Star Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Star Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Star Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Star Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2227 Star Trl has units with air conditioning.

