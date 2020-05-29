2227 Star Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4/2 home with huge fully fenced in back yard. Nice fixtures, blinds, Marble floors. All kitchen appliances convey. New dishwasher, New hot water tank. This is a perfect home for a growing family! Community boasts a large pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground. Convenient to attractions, grocery and shopping! Home is currently tenant occupied so new photos will be taken once tenant vacates.playground. Convenient to attractions, grocery and shopping! New photos will be taken soon.