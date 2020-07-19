205 Allison Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

LOVELY HOME IN DAVENPORT LAKES!!! This 3 Bed-2 Bath home boasts a Fireplace in the Living Room, Ceramic Tile and vinyl planking, French Doors leading out to the Screened Patio, Fenced in Backyard(new fence to be installed soon), stainless steel stove included, refrigerator, dishwasher as well. Davenport Lakes is an established community that features Tennis Courts, Playground, Community Pool, Boat Dock, Fishing, Water Skiing. HOA just invested about 40k to upgrade the amenities. The community pool is heated year round to 83 degrees according to our current tenant. Conveniently located near the junction of Highway 27 and Highway 192.