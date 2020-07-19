All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 205 Allison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
205 Allison Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Allison Ave

205 Allison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
LOVELY HOME IN DAVENPORT LAKES!!! This 3 Bed-2 Bath home boasts a Fireplace in the Living Room, Ceramic Tile and vinyl planking, French Doors leading out to the Screened Patio, Fenced in Backyard(new fence to be installed soon), stainless steel stove included, refrigerator, dishwasher as well. Davenport Lakes is an established community that features Tennis Courts, Playground, Community Pool, Boat Dock, Fishing, Water Skiing. HOA just invested about 40k to upgrade the amenities. The community pool is heated year round to 83 degrees according to our current tenant. Conveniently located near the junction of Highway 27 and Highway 192.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Allison Ave have any available units?
205 Allison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 205 Allison Ave have?
Some of 205 Allison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Allison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
205 Allison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Allison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Allison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 205 Allison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 205 Allison Ave offers parking.
Does 205 Allison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Allison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Allison Ave have a pool?
Yes, 205 Allison Ave has a pool.
Does 205 Allison Ave have accessible units?
No, 205 Allison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Allison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Allison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Allison Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Allison Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida