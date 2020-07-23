All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE

1688 Moon Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1688 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
**NOT AIRBNB ALLOWED** PROPERTY IS NOT FURNISHED. This beautiful two-story single-family home has plenty of space for you and your family. There are 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The elegant master bedroom, located on the second floor, has a private bathroom with a tub, separate shower, and his and her sinks. Plenty of fun abounds with the additional rooms including: a loft, a game room and a family room. New highly energy efficient homes feature 42” maple cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, basketball, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas. Cable & internet are included in your rent and provided by HOA. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
