1688 MOON VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities
**NOT AIRBNB ALLOWED** PROPERTY IS NOT FURNISHED. This beautiful two-story single-family home has plenty of space for you and your family. There are 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The elegant master bedroom, located on the second floor, has a private bathroom with a tub, separate shower, and his and her sinks. Plenty of fun abounds with the additional rooms including: a loft, a game room and a family room. New highly energy efficient homes feature 42” maple cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, basketball, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas. Cable & internet are included in your rent and provided by HOA. MUST SEE!