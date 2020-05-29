All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE

16528 Coopers Hawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16528 Coopers Hawk Avenue, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home! Located in Eagle Ridge, this 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home features a downstairs master. Fully equipped kitchen with an eat in space along with a breakfast bar. Open dining and living room area. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms that share a bath along with a loft area that is perfect for a den or playroom. Back downstairs, French doors lead out to the covered patio where there is fenced backyard for added privacy. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts which is included in the monthly rental rate. The neighborhood is close to Golden Eagle shopping center where you will find Publix and other shops to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have any available units?
16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have?
Some of 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

