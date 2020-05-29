16528 COOPERS HAWK AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome Home! Located in Eagle Ridge, this 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home features a downstairs master. Fully equipped kitchen with an eat in space along with a breakfast bar. Open dining and living room area. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms that share a bath along with a loft area that is perfect for a den or playroom. Back downstairs, French doors lead out to the covered patio where there is fenced backyard for added privacy. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts which is included in the monthly rental rate. The neighborhood is close to Golden Eagle shopping center where you will find Publix and other shops to enjoy.