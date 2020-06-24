165 MARGATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained and updated one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. New tile flooring throughout the house that looks like wood. The spacious kitchen has a large pantry and breakfast nook. Enjoy evenings on the screened porch over-looking over a good size backyard. Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 192 and I-4, providing the opportunity to drive short distances to Posner Park shopping center, restaurants, banks, schools, Disney, Universal Studios and Seaworld and more!