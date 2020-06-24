All apartments in Four Corners
165 MARGATE DRIVE
165 MARGATE DRIVE

165 Margate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

165 Margate Drive, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
This well maintained and updated one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. New tile flooring throughout the house that looks like wood. The spacious kitchen has a large pantry and breakfast nook. Enjoy evenings on the screened porch over-looking over a good size backyard. Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 192 and I-4, providing the opportunity to drive short distances to Posner Park shopping center, restaurants, banks, schools, Disney, Universal Studios and Seaworld and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have any available units?
165 MARGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 165 MARGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 MARGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
165 MARGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 MARGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 165 MARGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 165 MARGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 MARGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 165 MARGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 165 MARGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 MARGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 MARGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 MARGATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
