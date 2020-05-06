All apartments in Four Corners
1605 TRANQUIL AVE

1605 Tranquil Avenue · (305) 517-7772
Location

1605 Tranquil Avenue, Four Corners, FL 34714

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
new construction
BRAND NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in SERENITY AT SILVER CREEK, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. King suite with balcony, two twin beds suite upstairs both with walk-in closets and Queen suite downstairs. 4 Smart TV in every room. New washer/dryer. Modern open kitchen and spacious living room. Great location close to everything and a few minutes from Disney World. The clubhouse features a fitness center, game room, heated swimming pool, and playground. One assigned parking with plenty of guest parking. Limited showings to pre-qualified tenants due to the pandemic. Quick approval and ready to move in. Just bring your suitcase. 1-year lease only. Pool maintenance and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have any available units?
1605 TRANQUIL AVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have?
Some of 1605 TRANQUIL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 TRANQUIL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 TRANQUIL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 TRANQUIL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE does offer parking.
Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE has a pool.
Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have accessible units?
No, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 TRANQUIL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 TRANQUIL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
