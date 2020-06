Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Ideally Located in Greater Groves. Close to major highways and theme parks. Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath open floor plan with room for the extended family. Enter into tiled formal Living and Dining Area. Continue on into the kitchen which has solid surface counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and Family Room. Family Room has view of the pool and spa with sliders that open to covered and screened patio. There are 5 Bedrooms! Master Bedroom has laminate flooring and walk in closet. .Master Bath has garden tub and dual sinks. 4 additional generously sized bedrooms. The property is completely fenced. Greater Groves has a community pool and playground. Great home with room for everyone!