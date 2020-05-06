1584 FLANGE DRIVE

Amenities

5 Bedroom fully furnished Pool Home in the Gated Community of Champions Gate. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathrooms with Loft. This home feature 2 master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor. 3 additional Bedroom all with full Bathrooms. Large open floor plan with Living Room Kitchen Combo leading out to the screened in Back Yard with Private Pool and Hot Tub. Champions Gate amenities feature including a world-class resort style pools, Fitness Center with Yoga Studio, lazy river, Water Side, Golf and Tennis Club, Movie Theater, Kids Club, Restaurant and 2 Bars. Minutes to them parks and shopping. Easy access to I-4. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Pool Care, Lawn Care, Cable, Internet and Security System also included in rental rate. Pet Friendly. Lease term is for 12 Months.