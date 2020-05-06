All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1584 FLANGE DRIVE

1584 Flange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1584 Flange Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
5 Bedroom fully furnished Pool Home in the Gated Community of Champions Gate. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathrooms with Loft. This home feature 2 master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor. 3 additional Bedroom all with full Bathrooms. Large open floor plan with Living Room Kitchen Combo leading out to the screened in Back Yard with Private Pool and Hot Tub. Champions Gate amenities feature including a world-class resort style pools, Fitness Center with Yoga Studio, lazy river, Water Side, Golf and Tennis Club, Movie Theater, Kids Club, Restaurant and 2 Bars. Minutes to them parks and shopping. Easy access to I-4. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Pool Care, Lawn Care, Cable, Internet and Security System also included in rental rate. Pet Friendly. Lease term is for 12 Months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have any available units?
1584 FLANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1584 FLANGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 FLANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1584 FLANGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 FLANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1584 FLANGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1584 FLANGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
