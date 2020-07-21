15703 MARKHAM DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath luxurious single family home in the popular community of Mission Park. Stunning home with exquisite foyer and you will be greeted with style and beauty around every corner. Spacious and oversized living room. There is plenty of space for the dining room and there is a eat-in kitchen. The impeccable master suite is gorgeously designed and complimented by a huge master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are very generous in size. There is a separate laundry closet with shelving.