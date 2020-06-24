15546 Bay Vista Dr

Amenities
3 bedrooms and 2 baths in gated community of Weston Hills in the Four Corners area on Clermont side, Great schools and great amenities including 3 community pools, 5 acres of recreation area, tennis, basketball and club house. Close to all major roads and Disney World.
