15546 Bay Vista Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM

15546 Bay Vista Dr

15546 Bay Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15546 Bay Vista Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714
Weston Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedrooms and 2 baths in gated community of Weston Hills in the Four Corners area on Clermont side, Great schools and great amenities including 3 community pools, 5 acres of recreation area, tennis, basketball and club house. Close to all major roads and Disney World.
3 bedrooms and 2 baths in gated community of Weston Hills in the Four Corners area on Clermont side, Great schools and great amenities including 3 community pools, 5 acres of recreation area, tennis, basketball and club house. Close to all major roads and Disney World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have any available units?
15546 Bay Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have?
Some of 15546 Bay Vista Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15546 Bay Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15546 Bay Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15546 Bay Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15546 Bay Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15546 Bay Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15546 Bay Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15546 Bay Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 15546 Bay Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15546 Bay Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15546 Bay Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15546 Bay Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.

