Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE

15424 Grand Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Four Corners
Location

15424 Grand Haven Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714
Tradd's Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Want to live near the happiest place on earth? This home is only 20 min to DISNEY!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath move-in ready home ready for new tenants! This home has a brand new A/C, new carpet throughout, and all new kitchen appliances! Bonus 2nd fridge in the garage along with upstairs washer/dryer are also included. Downstairs features one bedroom, bath, family room open to the kitchen and a separate living room and dining room. Plenty of room for everybody to spread out. Upstairs features a bonus room that could be used for a media room, office, playroom, or 3rd living area. Master suite includes space for a king bed, dual sinks, glass shower w/ separate garden tub and a massive walk-in closet big enough to be a nursery! The last 2 bedrooms and bath are also upstairs on the other side of laundry room, a perfect split plan home. Call to schedule your private showing today! Looking for a tenant to move in by 2/15/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
