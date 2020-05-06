15424 GRAND HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Want to live near the happiest place on earth? This home is only 20 min to DISNEY!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath move-in ready home ready for new tenants! This home has a brand new A/C, new carpet throughout, and all new kitchen appliances! Bonus 2nd fridge in the garage along with upstairs washer/dryer are also included. Downstairs features one bedroom, bath, family room open to the kitchen and a separate living room and dining room. Plenty of room for everybody to spread out. Upstairs features a bonus room that could be used for a media room, office, playroom, or 3rd living area. Master suite includes space for a king bed, dual sinks, glass shower w/ separate garden tub and a massive walk-in closet big enough to be a nursery! The last 2 bedrooms and bath are also upstairs on the other side of laundry room, a perfect split plan home. Call to schedule your private showing today! Looking for a tenant to move in by 2/15/19