1417 BUNKER DRIVE

* Golf Course View * One Story * 24H Guarded Community * 2 year old fabulous 4 bedroom 2 full bath single-story home is waiting for you to call it HOME. As you enter the entrance, you encounter a fabulous view of the golf course through a three panel sliding glass door. Two bedrooms are to the right of the entrance; the 4th bedroom is in the center left part of the house, and can be used as your office. Master bedroom is all the way toward the end of the house, also with a gorgeous view of the golf course. The kitchen features newer appliances, a stone countertop, and the huge island offers plenty of room for food preparation. This house has lots of natural light, and plenty of outdoor space. The master suite is spacious, and offers an upgraded bathroom featuring a beautiful upgraded walk-in shower and two walk-in closets, as well as a sliding door to the patio! The lanai area is phenomenal, looking out to the 17th Hole fairway, and other unobstructed golf course views! This SMART HOME has Wifi Door Lock, and Wifi light switches! Barrel Tile Roof! Championsgate offers incredible amenities - including a beautiful ClubHouse, basic cable, internet, yard care, are all included in the rent. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants.