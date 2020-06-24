All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1417 BUNKER DRIVE

1417 Bunker Drive · (407) 913-9581
Location

1417 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
* Golf Course View * One Story * 24H Guarded Community * 2 year old fabulous 4 bedroom 2 full bath single-story home is waiting for you to call it HOME. As you enter the entrance, you encounter a fabulous view of the golf course through a three panel sliding glass door. Two bedrooms are to the right of the entrance; the 4th bedroom is in the center left part of the house, and can be used as your office. Master bedroom is all the way toward the end of the house, also with a gorgeous view of the golf course. The kitchen features newer appliances, a stone countertop, and the huge island offers plenty of room for food preparation. This house has lots of natural light, and plenty of outdoor space. The master suite is spacious, and offers an upgraded bathroom featuring a beautiful upgraded walk-in shower and two walk-in closets, as well as a sliding door to the patio! The lanai area is phenomenal, looking out to the 17th Hole fairway, and other unobstructed golf course views! This SMART HOME has Wifi Door Lock, and Wifi light switches! Barrel Tile Roof! Championsgate offers incredible amenities - including a beautiful ClubHouse, basic cable, internet, yard care, are all included in the rent. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

