Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE

1411 Clubman Drive · (407) 247-8559
Location

1411 Clubman Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1979 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home in breath taking community! Have you ever been on vacation and thought I would love to live here? Well here it is in this community located in Champions Gate you will feel like you live at a vacation resort without the tourist. Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the luxury upgrades added. Granite counter tops, beautiful 72" Dark oak cabinets that is accented with stainless steel appliance package. Tile floors in all wet areas Family room and bedrooms that have luxury soft carpets. Master bath has separate bath tub and oversized walk in shower. Inside laundry room with new washer and dryer included. The home boast all this and then there is what the community has to give is unbelievable! All the golf you can play just pay for cart fee, 3 oversized swimming pools! One pool for the Little ones with awesome water entertainment, one pool for everyone with lazy river, one pool for adults with bar, private cabanas and Jacuzzi. Restaurant, workout room with the latest equipment, beautiful playroom, game room, movie theater, office center and breath taking club house! OH NO I forgot to say all the golf you can play for FREE!!! Yes I said for Free you just have to pay cart fee's So what are you waiting for! Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have any available units?
1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
