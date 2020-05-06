1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home in breath taking community! Have you ever been on vacation and thought I would love to live here? Well here it is in this community located in Champions Gate you will feel like you live at a vacation resort without the tourist. Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the luxury upgrades added. Granite counter tops, beautiful 72" Dark oak cabinets that is accented with stainless steel appliance package. Tile floors in all wet areas Family room and bedrooms that have luxury soft carpets. Master bath has separate bath tub and oversized walk in shower. Inside laundry room with new washer and dryer included. The home boast all this and then there is what the community has to give is unbelievable! All the golf you can play just pay for cart fee, 3 oversized swimming pools! One pool for the Little ones with awesome water entertainment, one pool for everyone with lazy river, one pool for adults with bar, private cabanas and Jacuzzi. Restaurant, workout room with the latest equipment, beautiful playroom, game room, movie theater, office center and breath taking club house! OH NO I forgot to say all the golf you can play for FREE!!! Yes I said for Free you just have to pay cart fee's So what are you waiting for! Call today for a showing.