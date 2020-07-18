All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1346 SOLANA CIRCLE

1346 Solana Circle · (407) 361-0847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1346 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL 33897

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful furnished home ready for new long term tenants with lots of room! Open floor plan common areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area. Separate dining room area with eating space for 6. Living area with 3 sofas and entertainment center with flat screen TV and slider door to porch. Rear screened porch with in ground pool. Garage has been converted to a game room equipped with Foosball, air hockey, arcade style video games and basketball hoops. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with garden tub and separate shower stall. 4 guest bedrooms - 2 with double beds, 2 with 2 single beds. 3 addition full guest bathrooms. Located in gated community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have any available units?
1346 SOLANA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1346 SOLANA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 SOLANA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

