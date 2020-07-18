1346 SOLANA CIRCLE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage

Beautiful furnished home ready for new long term tenants with lots of room! Open floor plan common areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area. Separate dining room area with eating space for 6. Living area with 3 sofas and entertainment center with flat screen TV and slider door to porch. Rear screened porch with in ground pool. Garage has been converted to a game room equipped with Foosball, air hockey, arcade style video games and basketball hoops. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with garden tub and separate shower stall. 4 guest bedrooms - 2 with double beds, 2 with 2 single beds. 3 addition full guest bathrooms. Located in gated community!