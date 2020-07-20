1314 MOSS CREEK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

Looking for Maintainance free living!!Rent includes cable,internet,Phone,Home security system, pest control,lawn maintenance . This spectacular 4Bedroom 3bathroom & 3 Car garage Pool home features A Open Floor plan which provides ample space for everyday living as well as entertaining.Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with CUSTOM GRANITE COUNTERS,CUSTOM BACK SPLASH and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The SPACIOUS family room is highlighted by a set of pocket slider doors that provide a PANORAMIC VIEW of the $100K Pool With Spa Oasis. your LUXURIOUS master bath evokes a spa like ambiance showcasing dual sinks, HUGE walk-in shower as well as a separate water closet. Three additional guest bedrooms along with a full guest baths complete the interior living space. You’ll enjoy ceiling fans with lights in each of the bedrooms and ceramic tile floors in all living and wet areas.

The 24-hour guard gated neighborhood also allows you access to the Oasis Clubhouse and Water Park. This amazing one of a kind community area comes equipped with a Lazy River, Water Slides, Swim Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry Pool, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre Room, Game Room, Tiki Bar and Enclosed Cabanas. Live and relax like a Champion.