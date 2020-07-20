All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

1314 MOSS CREEK LANE

1314 Moss Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Moss Creek Lane, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Looking for Maintainance free living!!Rent includes cable,internet,Phone,Home security system, pest control,lawn maintenance . This spectacular 4Bedroom 3bathroom & 3 Car garage Pool home features A Open Floor plan which provides ample space for everyday living as well as entertaining.Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with CUSTOM GRANITE COUNTERS,CUSTOM BACK SPLASH and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The SPACIOUS family room is highlighted by a set of pocket slider doors that provide a PANORAMIC VIEW of the $100K Pool With Spa Oasis. your LUXURIOUS master bath evokes a spa like ambiance showcasing dual sinks, HUGE walk-in shower as well as a separate water closet. Three additional guest bedrooms along with a full guest baths complete the interior living space. You’ll enjoy ceiling fans with lights in each of the bedrooms and ceramic tile floors in all living and wet areas.
The 24-hour guard gated neighborhood also allows you access to the Oasis Clubhouse and Water Park. This amazing one of a kind community area comes equipped with a Lazy River, Water Slides, Swim Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry Pool, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre Room, Game Room, Tiki Bar and Enclosed Cabanas. Live and relax like a Champion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have any available units?
1314 MOSS CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have?
Some of 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1314 MOSS CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE has a pool.
Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 MOSS CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
