Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1312 GLENEAGLES LANE

1312 Gleneagkes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Gleneagkes Lane, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to live the Championsgate lifestyle! An exceptional opportunity for a family or those who need just a bit more room. This 3/3 home with bonus room / office is move in ready. Less than 15 minutes from Disney World, some of the features this home boasts include the large kitchen overlooking the living room, granite throughout, all tile and wood floors, and large extended lanai. The community features the Oasis clubhouse as well as a residents only clubhouse, The Plaza. Together they have pools, a lazy river, children's splash park, restaurants & bars, tennis, fitness centers, arcade, and theater room. Full golf membership can transfer with the purchase! Phone, Internet, cable, lawn maintenance, and irrigation are all included in the rent! Call today before it is gone tomorrow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have any available units?
1312 GLENEAGLES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have?
Some of 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 GLENEAGLES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE offers parking.
Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE has a pool.
Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have accessible units?
No, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 GLENEAGLES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

