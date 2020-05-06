All apartments in Four Corners
1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET

1300 Island Green St · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Island Green St, Four Corners, FL 33896
Loma Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
Great Rental opportunity: The Hideaway at Champions Gate is available to lease. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath plus 2 car garage on corner lot located in the gated golf community in the Country Club at Champions Gate. The Oasis Club include Movie Theater, Restaurant,Lazy River, Swimming Pool, Spa, Water Playground/Splash Pool, Fitness Center, Volleyball, etc. All applicants who are interested and like the property will be given a rental application/credit check application to fill out for Owner consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have any available units?
1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have?
Some of 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET offers parking.
Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET has a pool.
Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
