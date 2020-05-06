1300 ISLAND GREEN STREET

Amenities

Great Rental opportunity: The Hideaway at Champions Gate is available to lease. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath plus 2 car garage on corner lot located in the gated golf community in the Country Club at Champions Gate. The Oasis Club include Movie Theater, Restaurant,Lazy River, Swimming Pool, Spa, Water Playground/Splash Pool, Fitness Center, Volleyball, etc. All applicants who are interested and like the property will be given a rental application/credit check application to fill out for Owner consideration.