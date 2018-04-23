All apartments in Four Corners
1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD

1284 Royal Saint George Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1284 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Ready for immediate move in! Home features includes kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar open to living/dining room area. First floor includes tile flooring throughout and half bathroom.. All bedrooms and laundry area are located on second floor. Master suite includes private bathroom with double sink vanity and shower stall. 2 additional guest bedrooms share a full hall bathroom. All bedrooms have carpeting. Exterior features include a brick paver driveway, 1 car garage, and rear paver patio with water view. Home is located in the Vistas at Championsgate community nearby to world class golf course, restaurants, shopping, and easy access to I-4 for commuting. Community is gated and offers numerous Resort style amenities - clubhouse, fitness center, game room, restaurant, community pool and spa as well as valet trash pick up and cable/internet/telephone service provide by HOA. Home is also listed for sale at this time as well. Virtual tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033251

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

