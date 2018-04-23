1284 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Ready for immediate move in! Home features includes kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar open to living/dining room area. First floor includes tile flooring throughout and half bathroom.. All bedrooms and laundry area are located on second floor. Master suite includes private bathroom with double sink vanity and shower stall. 2 additional guest bedrooms share a full hall bathroom. All bedrooms have carpeting. Exterior features include a brick paver driveway, 1 car garage, and rear paver patio with water view. Home is located in the Vistas at Championsgate community nearby to world class golf course, restaurants, shopping, and easy access to I-4 for commuting. Community is gated and offers numerous Resort style amenities - clubhouse, fitness center, game room, restaurant, community pool and spa as well as valet trash pick up and cable/internet/telephone service provide by HOA. Home is also listed for sale at this time as well. Virtual tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033251