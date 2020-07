Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond. Property has been fully updated with wood floor and new appliances.24hr guarded and gated Bella Trae gives you access to amazing amenities such as Tennis court, Community pool and spa, Fitness center, Pool tables and more. 1 car garage