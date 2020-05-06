1222 Romani Ave.

Amenities

Lovely Bella Trae 2/2 plus Den - Private screened lanai, 2 beds with a bonus den/office and 2 baths are just a few things this lovely town home in Bella Trae has to offer. Complete set of appliances and corian counters are some of the features this unit has to offer. Protect your car from the hot sun in your own private garage. Enjoy the amazing Bella Trae club house, pool, spa and fitness facilities available to residents of this fine community. Call today for your private viewing.



(RLNE5153810)