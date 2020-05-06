All apartments in Four Corners
1222 Romani Ave.

1222 Romani Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL 33896
Championsgate Village

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely Bella Trae 2/2 plus Den - Private screened lanai, 2 beds with a bonus den/office and 2 baths are just a few things this lovely town home in Bella Trae has to offer. Complete set of appliances and corian counters are some of the features this unit has to offer. Protect your car from the hot sun in your own private garage. Enjoy the amazing Bella Trae club house, pool, spa and fitness facilities available to residents of this fine community. Call today for your private viewing.

(RLNE5153810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Romani Ave. have any available units?
1222 Romani Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1222 Romani Ave. have?
Some of 1222 Romani Ave.'s amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Romani Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Romani Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Romani Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Romani Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1222 Romani Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Romani Ave. offers parking.
Does 1222 Romani Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Romani Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Romani Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Romani Ave. has a pool.
Does 1222 Romani Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1222 Romani Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Romani Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Romani Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Romani Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Romani Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
