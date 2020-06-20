All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
101 NE 3rd Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

101 NE 3rd Ave

101 Northeast 3rd Avenue · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2545 · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1 Bedroom - 1 Months Free! - Breathtaking Views! - Property Id: 290027

1 Bedroom - 1 Months Free! - Modern Style and Breathtaking Views!

Rooftop pool, ultra cool bungalows, panoramic city views, boutique park with waterfall - truly a unique community! (1 Bedroom homes only.)
Rent: $2,545
Square Feet: 1,048
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Elf

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290027
Property Id 290027

(RLNE5816355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 NE 3rd Ave have any available units?
101 NE 3rd Ave has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 101 NE 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 NE 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 NE 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 NE 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 NE 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 NE 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 101 NE 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 NE 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 NE 3rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 101 NE 3rd Ave has a pool.
Does 101 NE 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 NE 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 NE 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 NE 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 NE 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 NE 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
