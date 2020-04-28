All apartments in Elfers
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

6032 12th Ave

6032 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6032 12th Avenue, Elfers, FL 34653
Holiday Gardens Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home- Pet Friendly! - Split Floor-Plan
Separate Living and Dining Areas
Wood Laminate and Tile Throughout- NO CARPET!!!
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Plenty of Cabinets and a Pantry
Master Bedroom Includes a Private Bath and Walk-in Closet
One Car Garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups
Screened in Back Porch
Spacious Fenced-in Back Yard

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4423433)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 12th Ave have any available units?
6032 12th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 6032 12th Ave have?
Some of 6032 12th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6032 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6032 12th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6032 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 6032 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6032 12th Ave offers parking.
Does 6032 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 12th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 6032 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6032 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6032 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 12th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 12th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6032 12th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

