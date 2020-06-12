/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
45 Furnished Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Elfers
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Elfers
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Dont worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3
1182 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W
1151 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room. No pet, no smoking unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE
1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4135 LA PASIDA LANE
4135 La Pasida Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1000 sqft
Clean and completely furnished with everything you need to enjoy a long stay in Florida. Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath one level ground floor villa with parking at the door.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
