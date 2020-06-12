/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3631 Connon Dr
3631 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
This Cute 2bed/1bath home offers open floor plan concept, plenty of cabinet space. Oversize bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Uni Ville
1 Unit Available
4533 ANNETTE STREET
4533 Annette Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath home located near shopping and dining. Tile floors fresh paint.
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3503 Oakhurst Dr
3503 Oakhurst Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
992 sqft
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows.
Tanglewood Terrace
1 Unit Available
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.
Imperial Embassy Condo
1 Unit Available
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room.
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5819 MONROE STREET
5819 Monroe Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is the center unit of a triplex located just off of Madison St in the heart of New Port Richey and is convenient to US 19 and tons of food/shopping nearby.
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5517 OCEANIC ROAD
5517 Oceanic Road, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Ready For Move In, recently renovated unit freshly painted, newly installed tiles. Bright, welcoming BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH VILLA, GOOD SIZED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND MUCH MORE.
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4313 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4313 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
Nice and bright Villa, Resort living, two-bedroom with one and a half bathrooms in Tahitian Gardens, new paint, new laminate floors, new washer and dryer inside the unit. A well maintained 55+ resort-like community. Heated swimming pool, clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
4715 JASPER DRIVE
4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled.
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
4429 Floramar Ter.
4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1060 sqft
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4726 MARINE PARKWAY
4726 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1251 sqft
Enter the comfort zone, this cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo offers a lot of advantages with new burber carpet, newer AC, newer plumbing, and all appliances stay, 1088 sq ft. with a 224 sq. ft.
