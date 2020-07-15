85 Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL with balconies
"A thousand miles of silvered shore / An hundred thousand treasure isles / That sun-laved line broad sparkling aisles, / Deep-steeped in wealth of Faery store;Has Florida" -George E. Merrick
If you're looking to rent an apartment in a town of the Sunshine State that has it all, Elfers is the place for you. Glance at this town through the eyes of a historian, and you'll discover that Elfers was once known as the Baillie settlement until the Elfers post office was built back in December of 1909. It was the wife of the first postmaster who chose to honor her maternal grandfather by naming the city Elfers. Today, you'll not only find great shopping and a friendly community; you'll discover luxury apartments, set up to enjoy the amazing weather Florida receives on a daily basis with the other 13,986 residents who live in the 3.5 square miles of this quaint little southern town. Now let's get you started on finding your dream Florida home in the town of Elfers. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elfers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.