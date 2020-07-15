Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL with balconies

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday Gardens Estates
4936 Bola Street
4936 Bola Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2/1 In New Port Richey - This home features Three spacious Bedrooms, open Kitchen/Living Area with Granite Countertops. Bathrooms renovated with new fixtures and vanities. New flooring and paint through the home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
La Villa Gardens
5549 LIMA DRIVE
5549 Lima Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1608 sqft
CLEAN UPDATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BED 2 INSIDE BATHS WITH ALL TILE FLOORS. THIS SPACIOUS 1608SF HOME HAS A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM A DINING ROOM , FAMILY ROOM OFF THE EAT IN KITCHEN . MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL UPDATED BATH.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:30 PM
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
2527 CHANCERY DR
2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1119 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
3734 Haven Dr
3734 Haven Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
848 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Beacon Hill AVAILABLE JULY 10th! - Come see this cute bungalow in New Port Richey! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a bonus room that could be a third bedroom plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
4 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:34 PM
3 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 09:32 PM
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.

1 of 31

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Park
6630 Candice Ln
6630 Candice Lane, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
576 sqft
2bdrm/1bath Single wide with large lot & Detached shed ** PRICE REDUCED $695 ** Ready Now - 630 Candice Lane, New Port Richey $695.00/month $695.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 PM
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

1 of 44

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
2531 Almond Dr
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.
City Guide for Elfers, FL

"A thousand miles of silvered shore / An hundred thousand treasure isles / That sun-laved line broad sparkling aisles, / Deep-steeped in wealth of Faery store;Has Florida" -George E. Merrick

If you're looking to rent an apartment in a town of the Sunshine State that has it all, Elfers is the place for you. Glance at this town through the eyes of a historian, and you'll discover that Elfers was once known as the Baillie settlement until the Elfers post office was built back in December of 1909. It was the wife of the first postmaster who chose to honor her maternal grandfather by naming the city Elfers. Today, you'll not only find great shopping and a friendly community; you'll discover luxury apartments, set up to enjoy the amazing weather Florida receives on a daily basis with the other 13,986 residents who live in the 3.5 square miles of this quaint little southern town. Now let's get you started on finding your dream Florida home in the town of Elfers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Elfers, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elfers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

