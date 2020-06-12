/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Oaks Hills
1 Unit Available
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Virginia City
1 Unit Available
4209 Mesa Drive
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1170 sqft
Reduced! HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free. Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA 1170 sqft home!! Nice bath updates and features include an open floor plan and tile flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3619 Monticello St.
3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1004 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beacon Hills
1 Unit Available
3814 Linkwood St.
3814 Linkwood Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Like New 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastbury Gardens
1 Unit Available
5528 Daisy Dr.
5528 Daisy Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
Like New 3/2/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
Results within 1 mile of Elfers
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7103 Wentworth Way
7103 Wentworth Way, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5048 LARCH LANE
5048 Larch Lane, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1215 sqft
This true 3 bedroom 2 bath is within City of New Port Richey limits & has a galley kitchen & open floor plan. All flooring is ceramic tile or wood laminate. Large Florida/Sun room is under central heat & air & overlooks the fenced in backyard.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Forest Hills East
1 Unit Available
2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE
2142 Sugarbush Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
This 3/2/1 Waterfront Oasis comes fully FURNISHED and totally REMODELED from top to bottom.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3612 Kingsbury Dr.
3612 Kingsbury Drive, Beacon Square, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
Refreshed 3/1/1 In Holiday - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets, updated Bathrooms, new flooring and freshly painted interior. Enjoy your fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Elfers
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5687 MERCADO DRIVE
5687 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
Under Construction. Under Construction. SPECIAL: 1/2 Month Free & No Application Fees!!! Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5418 Palmetto Rd
5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready 6/15/20 Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE Call Peter today to learn more about the property
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Similar Pages
Elfers Apartments with GarageElfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL