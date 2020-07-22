Apartment List
/
FL
/
elfers
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:42 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Elfers means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Hills
5803 Liddell Drive
5803 Liddell Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1625 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Elfers

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Elfers
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
5 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
752 sqft
New waterfront community-Huge floor plan - Property Id: 234825 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. First floor with huge living, kitchen and double sinks in master. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7916 Dundee Drive
7916 Dundee Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1757 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
871 sqft
This is a 2 BR 2 BA in a quiet 55 and older community. First floor. In excellent condition, close to shopping, beaches, World Famous Sponge Docks in quaint town of Tarpon Springs, FL. Immediate occupancy. Laundry by pool on site.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8535 SHALLOW CREEK COURT
8535 Shallow Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Located in the private gated community of Little Creek this home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious garage. The inside of the home is very light and bright with lots of windows and sliders.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4516 SEAGULL DRIVE
4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private & secluded, this waterfront community won't disappoint. Located on environmentally protected waterways that lead out to the pristine waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
608 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE
608 Windrush Bay Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL. Live like you are on vacation everyday in highly sought after Tarpon Springs Resort like community of Windrush Bay! No age restrictions.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9815 Nicklaus Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1766 sqft
This charming, meticulously home, has 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus a den with a beautiful Screen Enclosed Pool! The living room centers around a wood burning fireplace and the adjacent den provides a comfortable place to relax.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6214 CLARK LAKE DRIVE
6214 Clark Lake Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2166 sqft
Timber Greens 55+ community... Amazing Home Awaits located on nature preserve. Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car attached garage home. This home has an open and spacious floor plan.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
City Guide for Elfers, FL

"A thousand miles of silvered shore / An hundred thousand treasure isles / That sun-laved line broad sparkling aisles, / Deep-steeped in wealth of Faery store;Has Florida" -George E. Merrick

If you're looking to rent an apartment in a town of the Sunshine State that has it all, Elfers is the place for you. Glance at this town through the eyes of a historian, and you'll discover that Elfers was once known as the Baillie settlement until the Elfers post office was built back in December of 1909. It was the wife of the first postmaster who chose to honor her maternal grandfather by naming the city Elfers. Today, you'll not only find great shopping and a friendly community; you'll discover luxury apartments, set up to enjoy the amazing weather Florida receives on a daily basis with the other 13,986 residents who live in the 3.5 square miles of this quaint little southern town. Now let's get you started on finding your dream Florida home in the town of Elfers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Elfers, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Elfers means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Elfers could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 Bedroom ApartmentsElfers 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsElfers 3 Bedroom ApartmentsElfers Apartments with Balconies
Elfers Apartments with GaragesElfers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Cheap Apartments
Elfers Dog Friendly ApartmentsElfers Furnished ApartmentsElfers Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College