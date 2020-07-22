97 Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL with pools
"A thousand miles of silvered shore / An hundred thousand treasure isles / That sun-laved line broad sparkling aisles, / Deep-steeped in wealth of Faery store;Has Florida" -George E. Merrick
If you're looking to rent an apartment in a town of the Sunshine State that has it all, Elfers is the place for you. Glance at this town through the eyes of a historian, and you'll discover that Elfers was once known as the Baillie settlement until the Elfers post office was built back in December of 1909. It was the wife of the first postmaster who chose to honor her maternal grandfather by naming the city Elfers. Today, you'll not only find great shopping and a friendly community; you'll discover luxury apartments, set up to enjoy the amazing weather Florida receives on a daily basis with the other 13,986 residents who live in the 3.5 square miles of this quaint little southern town. Now let's get you started on finding your dream Florida home in the town of Elfers. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Elfers means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Elfers could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.