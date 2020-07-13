/
89 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Virginia City
4209 Mesa Dr
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Oaks Hills
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Gardens Estates
4936 Bola Street
4936 Bola Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2/1 In New Port Richey - This home features Three spacious Bedrooms, open Kitchen/Living Area with Granite Countertops. Bathrooms renovated with new fixtures and vanities. New flooring and paint through the home.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hills
3814 Linkwood St.
3814 Linkwood Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Like New 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eastbury Gardens
5528 Daisy Dr.
5528 Daisy Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
Like New 3/2/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Grove Park
4045 Fairford Drive
4045 Fairford Drive, Elfers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1579 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. New plank laminate flooring in main living areas. Converted garage features an additional bedroom and bathroom with shower. Also, has large utility room and fenced backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Hills
3633 Woodcock Drive
3633 Woodcock Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
TENANT IN HOME DO NOT DISTURB Address: 3633 Woodcock Drive New Port Richey, FL 34652 Tile 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Kitchen Dinning Room Living Room Fenced Yard 1 Garage WD Hook up Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18) Rent $1200.
Results within 1 mile of Elfers
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
2527 CHANCERY DR
2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1119 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
White Cross Riverside Allottment
5644 La Salle Ct 5644
5644 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
River views! 2 Bed with W/D Included - Property Id: 311057 5644 won't last long! Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom on the river. Call Peter today to tour the property. 727-409-7462. River's Edge awaits! $950 rent with a 12 month lease.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood Terrace
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
4429 Floramar Ter.
4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1060 sqft
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Horsey Park
4630 Trouble Creek Road
4630 Trouble Creek Road, Beacon Square, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1113 sqft
Close to the beaches and parks, this freshly redone home includes new kitchen with granite counter-tops, modern appliances with new flooring throughout and updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard has plenty of space to enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Elfers
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
5641 Mercado Drive
5641 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1912 sqft
5641 Mercado Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8659 Castillian Way
8659 Castillian Way, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8659 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fees!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
