Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elfers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
3619 Monticello St.
3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1004 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, You can have furnished or unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Estates
5413 DRIFT TIDE DRIVE
5413 Drift Tide Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1128 sqft
This house has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1-car garage and has been freshly painted and has updated appliances. Washer/ dryer are included. Fenced yard. Quick access to Highway 19. $40 application fee. Credit, Background and Rental Check.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Hills
3633 Woodcock Drive
3633 Woodcock Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
TENANT IN HOME DO NOT DISTURB Address: 3633 Woodcock Drive New Port Richey, FL 34652 Tile 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Kitchen Dinning Room Living Room Fenced Yard 1 Garage WD Hook up Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18) Rent $1200.
Results within 1 mile of Elfers
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
3734 Haven Dr
3734 Haven Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
848 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Beacon Hill AVAILABLE JULY 10th! - Come see this cute bungalow in New Port Richey! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a bonus room that could be a third bedroom plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jasmine Heights
5452 Marine Parkway
5452 Marine Parkway, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
995 sqft
Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! - Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! Brand NEW Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout the Home Big Fenced in Back Yard Ample Cabinet Space in Kitchen Bonus Room Central

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3655 Dellefield St
3655 Dellefield Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1872 sqft
3655 Dellefield St Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Seven Springs! $1300/mo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood Terrace
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills East
2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE
2142 Sugarbush Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
This 3/2/1 Waterfront Oasis comes fully FURNISHED and totally REMODELED from top to bottom.
Results within 5 miles of Elfers
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
City Guide for Elfers, FL

"A thousand miles of silvered shore / An hundred thousand treasure isles / That sun-laved line broad sparkling aisles, / Deep-steeped in wealth of Faery store;Has Florida" -George E. Merrick

If you're looking to rent an apartment in a town of the Sunshine State that has it all, Elfers is the place for you. Glance at this town through the eyes of a historian, and you'll discover that Elfers was once known as the Baillie settlement until the Elfers post office was built back in December of 1909. It was the wife of the first postmaster who chose to honor her maternal grandfather by naming the city Elfers. Today, you'll not only find great shopping and a friendly community; you'll discover luxury apartments, set up to enjoy the amazing weather Florida receives on a daily basis with the other 13,986 residents who live in the 3.5 square miles of this quaint little southern town. Now let's get you started on finding your dream Florida home in the town of Elfers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elfers, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elfers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

