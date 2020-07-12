128 Apartments for rent in Elfers, FL with parking
If you're looking to rent an apartment in a town of the Sunshine State that has it all, Elfers is the place for you. Glance at this town through the eyes of a historian, and you'll discover that Elfers was once known as the Baillie settlement until the Elfers post office was built back in December of 1909. It was the wife of the first postmaster who chose to honor her maternal grandfather by naming the city Elfers. Today, you'll not only find great shopping and a friendly community; you'll discover luxury apartments, set up to enjoy the amazing weather Florida receives on a daily basis with the other 13,986 residents who live in the 3.5 square miles of this quaint little southern town. Now let's get you started on finding your dream Florida home in the town of Elfers. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elfers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.