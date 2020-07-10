968 Lexington Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b44baa30b0 ---- MO/LB This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Dunedin has a 2 car garage, a nice Florida room, and lots of yard space! The kitchen has updated appliance, ample cabinetry, and a bay window that allows natural light to pour in! This home has room for all, with 2 separate living areas and 3 good sized bedrooms. The 2 full bathrooms have updated, chic cabinetry. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the garage. With this home being close to the extremely desirable downtown Dunedin area with ample shops, restaurants, and wonderful events, this home with rent fast! Reach out to us to learn how to view this home!