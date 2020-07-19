946 HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Model Perfect and Completely Furnished Townhome in the heartbeat of happening Dunedin! This 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome features 1,610 square feet plus two covered porches overlooking the desirable courtyard with beautiful oak trees. Upgrades include attractive, laminate flooring throughout and taller doors! Contemporary kitchen with white, shaker-style cabinetry, large center island with granite counter tops, attractive tile back-splash and stainless-steel appliances. Pedestrian-friendly Dunedin offers great restaurants, bars, brew pubs, boutique shopping, neighborhood grocery store and the Dunedin Marina. Hop on the Pinellas Trail and ride your bike to Dunedin Causeway/Honeymoon Island and enjoy the beautiful, white sand and Gulf waters! If you are looking for a turn-key, furnished home, this is the one ... just bring your personal belongings. Gramercy Court is a natural gas community and is very energy efficient with solid block construction on all three levels. Downtown festivals, farmers market and street fairs to enjoy throughout the year! Pet friendly community!