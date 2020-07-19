All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 HAIG PLACE

9 Haig Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

9 Haig Place, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Seasonal, Furnished, Water Front Complex. Unit Is On The 7th Floor With Beautiful UnObstructed Water View Of St. Joseph Sound, Honeymoon Island, And 3 Rooker Island. Set On The Balcony And View Turtles, Dolphin And Sea Rays Swimming Below. Unit Is Completely Remodeled With Granite Counters, Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathrooms, Flooring And Windows. The Complex Has Beautiful Water Front Pool, Tennis Courts & Fishing Pier. Royal Stewart Arms Is Located On The Pristine Dunedin Causeway. All Utilities Are Included. You Must Be 55 Or Older To Lease In This Community. No Pets.
This Unit Is Available January, February, March, & April 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 HAIG PLACE have any available units?
9 HAIG PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 9 HAIG PLACE have?
Some of 9 HAIG PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 HAIG PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9 HAIG PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 HAIG PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9 HAIG PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 9 HAIG PLACE offer parking?
No, 9 HAIG PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9 HAIG PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 HAIG PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 HAIG PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9 HAIG PLACE has a pool.
Does 9 HAIG PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9 HAIG PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9 HAIG PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 HAIG PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 HAIG PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 HAIG PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
