9 HAIG PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Seasonal, Furnished, Water Front Complex. Unit Is On The 7th Floor With Beautiful UnObstructed Water View Of St. Joseph Sound, Honeymoon Island, And 3 Rooker Island. Set On The Balcony And View Turtles, Dolphin And Sea Rays Swimming Below. Unit Is Completely Remodeled With Granite Counters, Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathrooms, Flooring And Windows. The Complex Has Beautiful Water Front Pool, Tennis Courts & Fishing Pier. Royal Stewart Arms Is Located On The Pristine Dunedin Causeway. All Utilities Are Included. You Must Be 55 Or Older To Lease In This Community. No Pets.

This Unit Is Available January, February, March, & April 2020.