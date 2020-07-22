All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 871 New York Ave Unit # 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
871 New York Ave Unit # 104
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

871 New York Ave Unit # 104

871 New York Avenue · (727) 641-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

871 New York Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
Dunedin Condo -55 Plus Community - Come check out this cute 2 bedroom , 2 bathroom condo located just minutes from downtown Dunedin and waterfront.This is a ground floor unit with covered parking right out front.

Enjoy the open kitchen with white cabinetry and a pass thru window. There are newer vanities in the bathrooms, a screened lanai and on site laundry within the complex. A community pool, club house and shuffleboard courts are just part of the enjoyable lifestyle here.

Charming downtown Dunedin and marina are just minutes away with restaurants, shopping, and breweries. Don’t miss out on this great location. Call our office now to schedule your showing appointment.

This is a 55+ community. An HOA application is also required.
Apply on our website, go to the rentals tab- : www.RPMTradeWinds.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have any available units?
871 New York Ave Unit # 104 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have?
Some of 871 New York Ave Unit # 104's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 currently offering any rent specials?
871 New York Ave Unit # 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 pet-friendly?
No, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 offer parking?
Yes, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 offers parking.
Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have a pool?
Yes, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 has a pool.
Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have accessible units?
No, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 New York Ave Unit # 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 871 New York Ave Unit # 104?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity