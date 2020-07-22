871 New York Ave Unit # 104

Amenities

Dunedin Condo -55 Plus Community - Come check out this cute 2 bedroom , 2 bathroom condo located just minutes from downtown Dunedin and waterfront.This is a ground floor unit with covered parking right out front.



Enjoy the open kitchen with white cabinetry and a pass thru window. There are newer vanities in the bathrooms, a screened lanai and on site laundry within the complex. A community pool, club house and shuffleboard courts are just part of the enjoyable lifestyle here.



Charming downtown Dunedin and marina are just minutes away with restaurants, shopping, and breweries. Don’t miss out on this great location. Call our office now to schedule your showing appointment.



This is a 55+ community. An HOA application is also required.

Apply on our website, go to the rentals tab- : www.RPMTradeWinds.com



No Pets Allowed



