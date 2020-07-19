870 VIRGINIA STREET

Amenities

The perfect one – top floor, end unit and close to the elevator! This condo is in mint condition and move-in ready with new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, new baseboards, crown molding, newer AC, and newer windows. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is the most spacious sized unit in the community with 1,205 of heated living space, and it comes with an assigned carport. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a 2nd closet, and the 2nd bedroom also has a walk in closet. Lastly. This unit has TWO screened in lanais! The community pool with heated pool / spa is steps away from this building! Patrician Oaks is a very popular Dunedin 55+ community close to all that you will need. Other amenities to enjoy - fitness room and shuffleboard.