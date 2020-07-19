All apartments in Dunedin
870 VIRGINIA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

870 VIRGINIA STREET

870 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

870 Virginia Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
The perfect one – top floor, end unit and close to the elevator! This condo is in mint condition and move-in ready with new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, new baseboards, crown molding, newer AC, and newer windows. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is the most spacious sized unit in the community with 1,205 of heated living space, and it comes with an assigned carport. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a 2nd closet, and the 2nd bedroom also has a walk in closet. Lastly. This unit has TWO screened in lanais! The community pool with heated pool / spa is steps away from this building! Patrician Oaks is a very popular Dunedin 55+ community close to all that you will need. Other amenities to enjoy - fitness room and shuffleboard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
870 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 870 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
870 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 870 VIRGINIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 870 VIRGINIA STREET offers parking.
Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 870 VIRGINIA STREET has a pool.
Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 870 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 VIRGINIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 870 VIRGINIA STREET has units with air conditioning.
