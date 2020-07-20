860 VIRGINIA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool shuffle board hot tub

This condo is in mint condition and move-in ready! It is an end unit condo that has TWO private screened porches, one outside of the living room area, and the other outside bedroom #2. The unit has been upgraded with new stainless appliances, new interior paint, new baseboards, crown molding, and so much more. One of the few units with a separate washer and dryer with plenty of storage. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is over 1,100 sq ft in size and it comes with an assigned carport. The community pool is heated pool / spa and just steps away from this building! Patrician Oaks is a very popular Dunedin 55+ community close to all that you will need. Other amenities to enjoy - fitness room and shuffleboard.