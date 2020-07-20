All apartments in Dunedin
860 VIRGINIA STREET
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

860 VIRGINIA STREET

860 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

860 Virginia Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
This condo is in mint condition and move-in ready! It is an end unit condo that has TWO private screened porches, one outside of the living room area, and the other outside bedroom #2. The unit has been upgraded with new stainless appliances, new interior paint, new baseboards, crown molding, and so much more. One of the few units with a separate washer and dryer with plenty of storage. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is over 1,100 sq ft in size and it comes with an assigned carport. The community pool is heated pool / spa and just steps away from this building! Patrician Oaks is a very popular Dunedin 55+ community close to all that you will need. Other amenities to enjoy - fitness room and shuffleboard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
860 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 860 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
860 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 860 VIRGINIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 860 VIRGINIA STREET offers parking.
Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 VIRGINIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 860 VIRGINIA STREET has a pool.
Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 860 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 VIRGINIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
