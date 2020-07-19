857 Lyndhurst St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DUNEDIN APARTMENT FOR RENT $1,200

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Sitting about a mile in from the beaches and downtown Dunedin in a quiet neighborhood. This property is still being renovated over the next few days. It will be move in ready with all appliances and washer and dryer. The back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! Breed restrictions apply. This unit is literally 5 minutes from downtown dunedin/honeymoon island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call today to schedule a viewing! $1,200/mo, with security deposit based on credit and rental history. Call Kiyon for showings at: 727-359-4539.