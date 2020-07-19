All apartments in Dunedin
857 Lyndhurst St

857 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

857 Lyndhurst Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DUNEDIN APARTMENT FOR RENT $1,200
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Sitting about a mile in from the beaches and downtown Dunedin in a quiet neighborhood. This property is still being renovated over the next few days. It will be move in ready with all appliances and washer and dryer. The back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! Breed restrictions apply. This unit is literally 5 minutes from downtown dunedin/honeymoon island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call today to schedule a viewing! $1,200/mo, with security deposit based on credit and rental history. Call Kiyon for showings at: 727-359-4539.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Lyndhurst St have any available units?
857 Lyndhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 857 Lyndhurst St have?
Some of 857 Lyndhurst St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Lyndhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
857 Lyndhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Lyndhurst St pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Lyndhurst St is pet friendly.
Does 857 Lyndhurst St offer parking?
Yes, 857 Lyndhurst St offers parking.
Does 857 Lyndhurst St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 Lyndhurst St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Lyndhurst St have a pool?
No, 857 Lyndhurst St does not have a pool.
Does 857 Lyndhurst St have accessible units?
No, 857 Lyndhurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Lyndhurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Lyndhurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Lyndhurst St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 857 Lyndhurst St has units with air conditioning.
