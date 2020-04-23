8 Glencoe Place 201

Amenities

2-2 condo in 55 plus community - Property Id: 219623



This very nice recently renovated condo is located in a no pet 55 plus community. This unit is offered as furnished but can be rented unfurnished. All tile floors. This is an end unit with plenty of light. We are looking for a 7 month lease. Internet and cable are provided at no cost to the tenant unless service is upgraded. Landlord pays utilities so there is no extra cost to the tenant other than the $1800.00 a month rent and the $1800.00 deposit. This 55 plus community is located at the Royal Stewart Arms on Honeymoon Island. The Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island State Park are virtually both right outside the door. The amenities are a waterside pool, fishing pier, billiard table, card room, club house, exercise room, and tennis courts. Call 740-464-1741 or 740-935-6422 to lease this unit.

No Pets Allowed



