Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

8 Glencoe Place 201

8 Glencoe Place · No Longer Available
Location

8 Glencoe Place, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
2-2 condo in 55 plus community - Property Id: 219623

This very nice recently renovated condo is located in a no pet 55 plus community. This unit is offered as furnished but can be rented unfurnished. All tile floors. This is an end unit with plenty of light. We are looking for a 7 month lease. Internet and cable are provided at no cost to the tenant unless service is upgraded. Landlord pays utilities so there is no extra cost to the tenant other than the $1800.00 a month rent and the $1800.00 deposit. This 55 plus community is located at the Royal Stewart Arms on Honeymoon Island. The Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island State Park are virtually both right outside the door. The amenities are a waterside pool, fishing pier, billiard table, card room, club house, exercise room, and tennis courts. Call 740-464-1741 or 740-935-6422 to lease this unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219623
Property Id 219623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5528648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have any available units?
8 Glencoe Place 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have?
Some of 8 Glencoe Place 201's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Glencoe Place 201 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Glencoe Place 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Glencoe Place 201 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Glencoe Place 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 offer parking?
No, 8 Glencoe Place 201 does not offer parking.
Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Glencoe Place 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have a pool?
Yes, 8 Glencoe Place 201 has a pool.
Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have accessible units?
No, 8 Glencoe Place 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Glencoe Place 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Glencoe Place 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Glencoe Place 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
