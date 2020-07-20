All apartments in Dunedin
783 Marjon Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

783 Marjon Avenue

783 Marjon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

783 Marjon Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dunedin Garage Home with 2 Bedrooms, Plus Bonus Room and 2 Full Baths - Beautiful Dunedin home with terrazzo flooring! Walk to the great shops, restaurants and bars in Downtown Dunedin Desirable one car attached garage with a laundry area.There is a large bonus/family room that could be used as a large home office, additional dining area a recreation room, you will also enjoy having a screened patio and fully fenced yard. This well cared for 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home is a must see and won't last long being in this great location! Credit and Background check will be performed and proof of income of 3 times the rent is required. One year lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis and when accepted will require an additional refundable pet deposit. First month's rent plus a security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application. For more information or to arrange for a private showing contact John Birch

(RLNE3765067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

