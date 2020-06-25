761 MARJON AVENUE

Amenities

Delightful Dunedin! Adorable 2 bed/2 bath home less than 1 mile from the Marina and downtown Dunedin where you’ll find plenty of exciting restaurants, festivals and shops. The home has been maintained in excellent condition both inside and out, includes laminate flooring in the living and sleeping areas, charming solid wood kitchen cabinets, an eat-in kitchen space, light and bright Florida room overlooking a large fenced back yard, and there’s an attached over-sized 2 car garage with tons of storage. Bonus: Water/Trash/Sewer and Lawn Maintenance included in lease. Newer HVAC minimizes electric bills. Won't last long!