All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 761 MARJON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
761 MARJON AVENUE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:19 AM

761 MARJON AVENUE

761 Marjon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

761 Marjon Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful Dunedin! Adorable 2 bed/2 bath home less than 1 mile from the Marina and downtown Dunedin where you’ll find plenty of exciting restaurants, festivals and shops. The home has been maintained in excellent condition both inside and out, includes laminate flooring in the living and sleeping areas, charming solid wood kitchen cabinets, an eat-in kitchen space, light and bright Florida room overlooking a large fenced back yard, and there’s an attached over-sized 2 car garage with tons of storage. Bonus: Water/Trash/Sewer and Lawn Maintenance included in lease. Newer HVAC minimizes electric bills. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 MARJON AVENUE have any available units?
761 MARJON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 761 MARJON AVENUE have?
Some of 761 MARJON AVENUE's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 MARJON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
761 MARJON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 MARJON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 761 MARJON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 761 MARJON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 761 MARJON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 761 MARJON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 MARJON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 MARJON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 761 MARJON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 761 MARJON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 761 MARJON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 761 MARJON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 MARJON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 MARJON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 761 MARJON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg