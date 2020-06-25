All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 733 Scotland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
733 Scotland Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

733 Scotland Street

733 Scotland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

733 Scotland Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Dunedin~ Stunning 3BD/2BTH Home Near Downtown with Private Spa & Fenced Yard - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
The epitome of Dunedin Charm, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath, remodeled home has 1922 sq ft of living space with all the charm of a Historic Home!! Nestled on a 1/4 acre lot in Grove Terrace has private fenced in yard and open deck for entertaining off the kitchen and a private upper deck through the Master Bedroom's French Doors for a breath taking view of the morning sunrise!! This charming home has many unique amenities which you won't find in other homes in this area. Hardwood floors, huge living room, crown molding, plantation shutters on every window, 360 windows & 2 level ceiling with sitting area; 476 sq ft master suite with full bath and large walk in closet, lush landscaping with xeriscape front yard! ALL yard maintenance is included with rent! Backyard had a custom gazebo with 8 person jetted spa, eating area & TV! Bi-weekly spa care is also included in the rental rate. Bright kitchen with eat in space, SS appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash and so much more! The perfect location with waterfront park only 3 blocks away to enjoy the sunsets, the Pinellas Bike Trail right across the street, Hammock Park's beautiful acreage right around the corner, Dunedin Causeway and beaches just 1.5 miles up the road and the entrance to Honeymoon Island State Park only 4 miles away! Downtown Dunedin is just .5 miles West, with its great downtown festivals, food, cute shops, ice cream, parks and more!! Hurry... this is rare find! Call or schedule your private showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE3193138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Scotland Street have any available units?
733 Scotland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 733 Scotland Street have?
Some of 733 Scotland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Scotland Street currently offering any rent specials?
733 Scotland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Scotland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Scotland Street is pet friendly.
Does 733 Scotland Street offer parking?
Yes, 733 Scotland Street offers parking.
Does 733 Scotland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Scotland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Scotland Street have a pool?
No, 733 Scotland Street does not have a pool.
Does 733 Scotland Street have accessible units?
No, 733 Scotland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Scotland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Scotland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Scotland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Scotland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg