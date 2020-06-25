733 Scotland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Dunedin~ Stunning 3BD/2BTH Home Near Downtown with Private Spa & Fenced Yard - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

The epitome of Dunedin Charm, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath, remodeled home has 1922 sq ft of living space with all the charm of a Historic Home!! Nestled on a 1/4 acre lot in Grove Terrace has private fenced in yard and open deck for entertaining off the kitchen and a private upper deck through the Master Bedroom's French Doors for a breath taking view of the morning sunrise!! This charming home has many unique amenities which you won't find in other homes in this area. Hardwood floors, huge living room, crown molding, plantation shutters on every window, 360 windows & 2 level ceiling with sitting area; 476 sq ft master suite with full bath and large walk in closet, lush landscaping with xeriscape front yard! ALL yard maintenance is included with rent! Backyard had a custom gazebo with 8 person jetted spa, eating area & TV! Bi-weekly spa care is also included in the rental rate. Bright kitchen with eat in space, SS appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash and so much more! The perfect location with waterfront park only 3 blocks away to enjoy the sunsets, the Pinellas Bike Trail right across the street, Hammock Park's beautiful acreage right around the corner, Dunedin Causeway and beaches just 1.5 miles up the road and the entrance to Honeymoon Island State Park only 4 miles away! Downtown Dunedin is just .5 miles West, with its great downtown festivals, food, cute shops, ice cream, parks and more!! Hurry... this is rare find! Call or schedule your private showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



