710 Lyndhurst St Unit 222

Location

710 Lyndhurst Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Please contact Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 or for more information about this charming 2 bed/2 bath condo in the gated community of Victoria Palms. This community is located near downtown Dunedin and is within walking distance of the Pinellas Trail. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living room area. Living room has french doors that lead to the balcony. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath also has granite counter tops and tub/shower combo. Second bath has granite counter tops and a walk in shower. The stackable washer and dryer are provided but not warranted. Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable are included. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center, and a business center. Property is currently occupied so through appointment only with notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

