710 Lyndhurst St Unit 222

Please contact Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 or for more information about this charming 2 bed/2 bath condo in the gated community of Victoria Palms. This community is located near downtown Dunedin and is within walking distance of the Pinellas Trail. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living room area. Living room has french doors that lead to the balcony. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath also has granite counter tops and tub/shower combo. Second bath has granite counter tops and a walk in shower. The stackable washer and dryer are provided but not warranted. Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable are included. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center, and a business center. Property is currently occupied so through appointment only with notice.