664 RICHMOND STREET

Charming Dunedin home in the heart of Dunedin. Walk to the Blue Jay games, the downtown restaurants, weekend markets, entertainment and breweries. This property has possibilities to expand the living area and add amenities. Seller has maintained this home very well and is ready to pass it on to you to start living and loving life in one of the country’s most sought after areas with NO HOA. The large yard is great for someone with kids or grandkids. Plenty of room for a pool or large playground. Schedule a showing today and don’t forget to bring your golf cart!