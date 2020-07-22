All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 664 RICHMOND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
664 RICHMOND STREET
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

664 RICHMOND STREET

664 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

664 Richmond Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Charming Dunedin home in the heart of Dunedin. Walk to the Blue Jay games, the downtown restaurants, weekend markets, entertainment and breweries. This property has possibilities to expand the living area and add amenities. Seller has maintained this home very well and is ready to pass it on to you to start living and loving life in one of the country’s most sought after areas with NO HOA. The large yard is great for someone with kids or grandkids. Plenty of room for a pool or large playground. Schedule a showing today and don’t forget to bring your golf cart!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 RICHMOND STREET have any available units?
664 RICHMOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 664 RICHMOND STREET have?
Some of 664 RICHMOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 RICHMOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
664 RICHMOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 RICHMOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 664 RICHMOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 664 RICHMOND STREET offer parking?
No, 664 RICHMOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 664 RICHMOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 RICHMOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 RICHMOND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 664 RICHMOND STREET has a pool.
Does 664 RICHMOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 664 RICHMOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 664 RICHMOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 RICHMOND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 664 RICHMOND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 RICHMOND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg