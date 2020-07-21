653 WHISPER COVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to schools from this newer, three bedroom, split plan home. Great vaulted living area with wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen, and dining room "set aside." Master bedroom has walk-in closet, as well as a shirt/trouser closet, double sinks, and step-in shower stall. There's inside utility, with washer/dryer hook ups, and a full two car garage with opener. All flooring is either tile, or wood laminate. Enjoy relaxing evenings on back attached wood deck, or lounging next to the adjacent duck pond. Just minutes to active Dunedin downtown, Pinellas Trail, and world renowned Caladesi State Park, and beaches. A Deed Restricted Community. Zoned for Dunedin Elementary, Middle and High.