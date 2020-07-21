All apartments in Dunedin
653 WHISPER COVE COURT
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

653 WHISPER COVE COURT

653 Whisper Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Dunedin
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

653 Whisper Cove Ct, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to schools from this newer, three bedroom, split plan home. Great vaulted living area with wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen, and dining room "set aside." Master bedroom has walk-in closet, as well as a shirt/trouser closet, double sinks, and step-in shower stall. There's inside utility, with washer/dryer hook ups, and a full two car garage with opener. All flooring is either tile, or wood laminate. Enjoy relaxing evenings on back attached wood deck, or lounging next to the adjacent duck pond. Just minutes to active Dunedin downtown, Pinellas Trail, and world renowned Caladesi State Park, and beaches. A Deed Restricted Community. Zoned for Dunedin Elementary, Middle and High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have any available units?
653 WHISPER COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have?
Some of 653 WHISPER COVE COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 WHISPER COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
653 WHISPER COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 WHISPER COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have a pool?
No, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 653 WHISPER COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 WHISPER COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
