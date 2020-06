Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse. Easy access to both honeymoon island beach, very close to the beach causeway, and just down the road from marvelous downtown dunedin loaded with monthly festivals, great nightlife, and fantastic dining. The home itself has a dock (pictures pending) that you can keep your boat on, and an entire living space downstairs that can also easily be used as a large office.