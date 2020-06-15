All apartments in Dunedin
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE

632 Edgewater Drive · (727) 858-8801
Location

632 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 434 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1985 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Lovely Condo with magnificent views of the beautiful Intercoastal/Gulf of Mexico and evening sunsets! Offering it for lease fully furnished and pretty much turnkey, and with a brand new HVAC system. The Condo has an ensuite Master Bedroom with private Bathroom and Dressing Area, a 2nd Bedroom, 2nd Bathroom with Walk-in Shower, Dining Room, Living Room, Den, Kitchen with Breakfast counter and walk-in Pantry. It even has its own Laundry Room. This 1,985sf Condo is conveniently located walking distance to the Dunedin Marina and Downtown Dunedin known for its great restaurants, cafes, shopping, craft breweries, festivals, farmer's markets, and more! Edgewater Arms is an active, 55+ community! It's amenities include a heated pool, clubhouse, two separate fishing piers, and water access for kayaks as well as other water sports. The Clubhouse includes a large dance/reception hall, a fitness center, and a game room equipped with billiard table, ping pong and poker table. Close to some of Florida's finest beaches: enjoy swimming, the sand and the nightly breathtaking sunsets!!! Please watch the Virtual Tour: https://yourdigitalpro-inc.seehouseat.com/1493238?idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 632 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
