632 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Lovely Condo with magnificent views of the beautiful Intercoastal/Gulf of Mexico and evening sunsets! Offering it for lease fully furnished and pretty much turnkey, and with a brand new HVAC system. The Condo has an ensuite Master Bedroom with private Bathroom and Dressing Area, a 2nd Bedroom, 2nd Bathroom with Walk-in Shower, Dining Room, Living Room, Den, Kitchen with Breakfast counter and walk-in Pantry. It even has its own Laundry Room. This 1,985sf Condo is conveniently located walking distance to the Dunedin Marina and Downtown Dunedin known for its great restaurants, cafes, shopping, craft breweries, festivals, farmer's markets, and more! Edgewater Arms is an active, 55+ community! It's amenities include a heated pool, clubhouse, two separate fishing piers, and water access for kayaks as well as other water sports. The Clubhouse includes a large dance/reception hall, a fitness center, and a game room equipped with billiard table, ping pong and poker table. Close to some of Florida's finest beaches: enjoy swimming, the sand and the nightly breathtaking sunsets!!! Please watch the Virtual Tour: https://yourdigitalpro-inc.seehouseat.com/1493238?idx=1