All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 614 DRAKE LANE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
614 DRAKE LANE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

614 DRAKE LANE N

614 Drake Lane North · (727) 735-4285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL 34698
Curlew Landings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse. Easy access to both honeymoon island beach, very close to the beach causeway, and just down the road from marvelous downtown dunedin loaded with monthly festivals, great nightlife, and fantastic dining. Enjoy your canal view from your quiet spacious patio, or take a walk down the boardwalk, enjoying the sight of dolphins and boating passerbys, and an entire living space downstairs that can also easily be used as a large office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 DRAKE LANE N have any available units?
614 DRAKE LANE N has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 DRAKE LANE N have?
Some of 614 DRAKE LANE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 DRAKE LANE N currently offering any rent specials?
614 DRAKE LANE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 DRAKE LANE N pet-friendly?
No, 614 DRAKE LANE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 614 DRAKE LANE N offer parking?
Yes, 614 DRAKE LANE N does offer parking.
Does 614 DRAKE LANE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 DRAKE LANE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 DRAKE LANE N have a pool?
No, 614 DRAKE LANE N does not have a pool.
Does 614 DRAKE LANE N have accessible units?
No, 614 DRAKE LANE N does not have accessible units.
Does 614 DRAKE LANE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 DRAKE LANE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 DRAKE LANE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 DRAKE LANE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 614 DRAKE LANE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity