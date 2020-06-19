614 DRAKE LANE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse. Easy access to both honeymoon island beach, very close to the beach causeway, and just down the road from marvelous downtown dunedin loaded with monthly festivals, great nightlife, and fantastic dining. Enjoy your canal view from your quiet spacious patio, or take a walk down the boardwalk, enjoying the sight of dolphins and boating passerbys, and an entire living space downstairs that can also easily be used as a large office.