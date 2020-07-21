All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

612 NORFOLK STREET

612 Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Norfolk Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Terrazzo floors keep this home nice and cool in the summer months. Open living space provides an eat in space in the spacious kitchen. Door from kitchen to the side of the yard is great for BBQ. Bedroom features walk in closet and built in shelving for decorations or organizational feature. Nice large open yard for outdoor fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 NORFOLK STREET have any available units?
612 NORFOLK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 612 NORFOLK STREET have?
Some of 612 NORFOLK STREET's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 NORFOLK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
612 NORFOLK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 NORFOLK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 612 NORFOLK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 612 NORFOLK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 612 NORFOLK STREET offers parking.
Does 612 NORFOLK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 NORFOLK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 NORFOLK STREET have a pool?
No, 612 NORFOLK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 612 NORFOLK STREET have accessible units?
No, 612 NORFOLK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 612 NORFOLK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 NORFOLK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 NORFOLK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 NORFOLK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
