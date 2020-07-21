612 NORFOLK STREET

Amenities

parking walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Terrazzo floors keep this home nice and cool in the summer months. Open living space provides an eat in space in the spacious kitchen. Door from kitchen to the side of the yard is great for BBQ. Bedroom features walk in closet and built in shelving for decorations or organizational feature. Nice large open yard for outdoor fun.