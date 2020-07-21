612 NORFOLK STREET

Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Terrazzo floors keep this home nice and cool in the summer months. Open living space provides an eat in space in the spacious kitchen. Door from kitchen to the side of the yard is great for BBQ. Bedroom features walk in closet and built in shelving for decorations or organizational feature. Nice large open yard for outdoor fun.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
